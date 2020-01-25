DPS traffic stop leads to 85 pounds of marijuana

Image provided by the Department of Public Safety

POST, Texas — The Department of Public Safety seized 85 pounds of marijuana at a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

According to a statement, a DPS trooper stopped a gray 2015 Honda Civic for a traffic violation and a K-9 detected the odor of narcotics. A probable cause search yielded the marijuana and a firearm.

DPS identified the driver as Bradley Bowden of Utah and the passenger as Sebastian Fernandez. DPS said they were both charged with Possession of Marijuana over 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds. Fernandez was also charged with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Both were booked into the Garza County Jail.