LUBBOCK, Texas — Nearly 150 pounds of marijuana were found Thursday after a traffic stop by a state trooper turned into a chase, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A DPS trooper “attempted to stop a White Dodge SUV” for a traffic violation on US-84 in Shallowater.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to avoid the arrest and later was found at a business, according to DPS. The suspect sped off when the trooper approached the vehicle.

After entering Lubbock city limits, the suspect hit a Jeep at 15th Street and Avenue Q. Including the driver, there were a total of three suspects in the car.

All three suspects ran away after hitting the Jeep, according to DPS.

The driver of the Jeep who was hit “refused medical attention at the scene.”

One of the suspects was captured and then taken University Medical Center. The other two were “outstanding at this time.”