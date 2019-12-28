DPS trooper hit by a semi-truck in Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK Texas — A Department of Public Safety trooper and a driver are in the hospital after a five-crash accident involving four semi-trucks and four other vehicles Friday.

The DPS troopers and other officials were responding to a two vehicle crash just before 11 a.m.

While they were investigating the first crash, another traveling semi-trailer jackknifed and ended up in a median. Other cars traveling behind the semi-trailer crashed thereafter.

A third semi-truck came onto the scene when a red SUV changed into the same lane and the driver of the semi-truck lost control.

Troopers on the scene ran away as the semi-truck slid. One trooper was hit.

In addition, one of the drivers had to be rescued after one of the semi-trucks landed on top of his vehicle.

Both the DPS trooper and the driver have non-life-threatening injuries.