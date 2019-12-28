DPS trooper hit by semi-truck Friday released from hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Department of Public Safety trooper who was hit by a semi-truck Friday was released from the hospital Friday evening, the DPS confirmed Saturday.

DPS says he has a sprained ankle, bruising on his ribs and back and a cut on the back of his head. The driver of the vehicle is in stable condition after being pinned in his vehicle as a result of the crash.

The crash happened Friday morning as a semi-trailer jackknifed and ended up in a median. Other cars traveling behind the semi-trailer crashed thereafter.