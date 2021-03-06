DPS: Trooper involved in 3-vehicle crash on I-27 Saturday afternoon in Lubbock

(Photo provided by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

LUBBOCK, Texas — No injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash involving a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Interstate 27 Saturday afternoon in Central Lubbock.

According to a news release from the DPS, the trooper was attempting to make a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on the interstate.

The trooper was traveling with his emergency lights and siren in the left bound lane when he entered a construction zone.

Construction restricted and shut down the lane of traffic in which the trooper was traveling, DPS said.

The trooper then collided with a concrete barrier and then stuck an adjacent pickup truck.

The driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle and then collided with a passenger car that shoulder of the interstate.

The crash occurred during the 3:00 hour.