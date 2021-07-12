DPS: Two Lubbock men injured in fatal Upton County crash

UPTON COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released an update on a fatal two-vehicle crash in Upton County that injured two Lubbock men.

The crash was reported around 8:35 a.m. July 8 on U.S. Highway 67, approximately 7 miles west of Rankin.

DPS said an eastbound pickup truck entered the westbound lane of U.S. 67 and struck a semi-truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Michael L. Zuniga, 36, of McCamey, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, identified as Enrique Borges, 30, of Lubbock, sustained Incapacitating injuries and was transported to Odessa Regional Medical Center.

A passenger in the semi-truck, identified as Daniel Castillo, 27, of Lubbock, also sustained Incapacitating injuries and was transported to McCamey Hospital.