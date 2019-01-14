DPS: Two-vehicle crash in Cochran County claims life of Bledsoe man Friday

(Photo from MGN Online)

(Photo from MGN Online)

COCHRAN COUNTY, Texas - On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal two-vehicle crash that happened in Cochran County on Friday.

The accident occurred on State Highway 125, approximately 6 miles east of Bledsoe, around 8:50 p.m.

DPS said a 2015 Chevrolet Express van veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a 2013 Ford F-150 truck.

The driver of the truck was killed in the crash. DPS identified the victim was Bill Benham, 82 of Bledsoe.

The driver of the van suffered incapacitating injuries and was identified as Richard Sanchez, 43, of Albuquerque, New Mexico.