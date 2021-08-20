DPS urges drivers to look out for motorcycles after deadly crash

LUBBOCK, Texas — Christopher Lopez was killed in a collision Friday morning after he was hit by a pickup truck. According to a police report, the truck pulled out in front Lopez’s motorcycle between Highway 87 and East FM 41.

A local motorcyclist, Mark Stone, said he’s seen his fair share of close calls in the area.

“I see it all the time,” Stone said. “Someone pulling out from a side street won’t see them.”

The start of the fall semester at Texas Tech does not just mean more students are back in classroom, it also means more drivers on the road. Another rider, Danny Tyler, said it’s up to everyone to pay attention and keep your eyes on the road.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re on two wheels or four. You have to pay attention.” Tyler said.

The abundance of accidents involving motorcycles this year has prompted Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Johnny Bures to ask drivers to be more aware and practice safe behavior on the road.

“Keep a lookout for those folks on motorcycles and remember that you’re sharing the roadway with them.” Bures said. “We have tips for drivers that are driving on the roadway to look out for motorcycles.”

For tips on roadway safety, check out DPS’ website.