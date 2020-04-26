DPS: Woman arrested in Levelland after stealing ambulance

LEVELLAND, Texas — One woman has been arrested after stealing an ambulance Saturday afternoon, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to everythinglubbock.com.

DPS, the Levelland Police Department and Hockley County Sherriff’s Office made the arrest in Levelland on Highway 114.

According to the Lubbock Police Department, the call originally came in to LPD but the vehicle was at the edge of town at that point.

A DPS trooper was able to get out in front of the stolen vehicle and throw a spike strip, according to DPS. The woman saw the strip and stopped.

The subject resisted arrest and was tased by the trooper, per DPS. She was then taken to Hockley County jail.