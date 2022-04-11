BEDFORD, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Aardvark Communications:

Remember the good old days when you could get a delicious DQ® Chocolate Dipped Cone filled with creamy vanilla soft serve for less than a buck? The DQ brand is celebrating their 75th anniversary in Texas and DQ restaurants in Texas are turning back the clock by offering a small cone at only 75 cents through Sunday, April 24.

Fans can enjoy a small cone or small, classic dipped cone with that crunchy chocolatey coating. It’s beloved by everybody. Fans also can try the new Fruity Blast Dipped Cone, a light purple, fruity cereal explosion of flavor.

Why not live large and enjoy both? After all, they’re just 75 cents each for a limited time.

And the trademarked cone curl on top of the cone? Always and forever.

For 75 years, DQ restaurants in Texas have been the friendly, go-to gathering spots where fans enjoyed delicious treats and eats and forged countless fond memories. And with nearly 600 Texas locations offering a uniquely Texas-centric hot food menu that reflects the Lone Star State’s grand spirit, celebrating has never been easier.

Mark your calendars: This limited time offer on 75 cent small cones runs through Sunday, April 24th. You don’t want to miss this one, trust us.

Fans also can share their favorite stories and photos about any one of their neighborhood DQ locations in Texas by visiting dqtexas.com/anniversary. Whatever the story, DQ restaurants in Texas want to hear it.

There are few brands as iconic as the DQ brand. Innovative DQ treats and eats, along with the unique DQ restaurant concepts, have positioned DQ restaurants in Texas as a leader in the quick service restaurant industry. The Texas Dairy Queen Operators’ Council is a nonprofit organization made up of DQ franchisees operating in Texas. The Council develops the advertising and marketing program for DQ franchisees in Texas and controls the Texas Country Foods menu along with managing supply/distribution for the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas. The DQ restaurants in Texas are franchised by American Dairy Queen Corporation and the DQ franchise system includes approximately 7,000 franchised locations in the United States, Canada, and more than 20 other countries, including the nearly 600 DQ restaurants in Texas.



