The following is a press release from Combest Family Funeral Homes & Crematory:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — World-renowned grief counselor, international educator and author Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock on September 21st and 22nd for two free seminars. Dr. Wolfelt has written over 75 books on grief and healing and is considered one of the foremost death educators in North America.

Grief is one of the most traumatic, and sometimes mentally crippling effects after the passing of a loved one. Attend these seminars to hear compassionate messages of hope and healing.

Hosted by Combest Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, these two seminars will be made free to attendees.

On September 21st, the seminar is free and open to the public. This is an opportunity to learn some essential information that Dr. Alan Wolfelt has learned in his four decades of “companioning” thousands of people in grief. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn from a best-selling author about how to integrate grief into your life, your living, and your loving.

And, on September 22nd, the seminar will be open to the professional community. This compassionate workshop will help anyone who wants to learn more about how to support those who have experienced loss. Nurses, psychologists, counselors, social workers, chaplains, and other interested health care professionals helping individuals cope with grief are invited to attend. Regardless of your specific job title or life role, you can and will benefit from this learning experience.

Dates, times and topics are below.

Free to the public

Wednesday, September 21st 6:30 – 8:30 pm

Topic: “Tending To Your Broken Heart When Someone Dies: Hope For Your Healing” Free to the professional community

Thursday, September 22nd 8:30 – 11:30 am

Topic: “Mourning Misconceptions: Replacing Harmful Norms With Healing Truths”

Both seminars will be held at The Venue on Broadway, 2202 Broadway Street, Lubbock, TX 79401 (Next door to Combest Family Funeral Home)

For more information, please call 806-749-4483. Ask for David Barker Or RSVP directly at www.CombestFamilyFuneralHomes.com/Wolfelt

(Press release from Combest Family Funeral Homes & Crematory: