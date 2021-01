HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 07: Dr. Dre attends the Tom Ford AW20 Show at Milk Studios on February 07, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/FilmMagic)

Andre Young, or Dr. Dre, took to social media to update everyone after he suffered a reported brain aneurysm Monday, TMZ first reported.

Dr. Dre said he will be back home soon and thanks everyone for their well wishes.

Use the video player above to watch Natassia Henry’s video.