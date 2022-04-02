LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Dr. Jason Rinaldo campaign:

On Saturday, April 2nd Dr. Jason Rinaldo will hold a campaign launch event at 1:00 PM at Stewart Elementary 4815 56th Street. Dr. Rinaldo has a doctorate in Clinical Psychology, and is Assistant Professor of Practice in the Rawls College of Business at Texas Tech University, where he teaches Business Ethics, Statistics, and Decision Theory. For more than a decade, Dr. Rinaldo was the head of assessment and evaluation for the Texas Tech Rawls College of Business, to monitor and improve student learning. Prior to Texas Tech, Jason was the psychometrician for the American Board of Family Medicine overseeing scoring for the “board exam” for the nations Family Physicians. His research has touched upon ways in which testing can produce mismeasurement and invalid scores. He taught his first class in 1997, and his experience as a teacher, psychologist, researcher has prepared him for the job at hand.

Dr. Rinaldo hopes to help Lubbock ISD rebuild relationships with the community, and he sees our schools as our community’s central pillar. Dr. Rinaldo says his campaign will focus on identifying the issues important to those who are most impacted by policy decisions — teachers, families, and neighborhoods. Once in office, he will be committed to lifting up their voices and finding solutions that ease burdens on teachers, engage families, and keep neighborhoods and communities intact.



“We have to ease the burden on our teachers and our communities. We have to give them a real voice and allow them to inform us of what the problems are, and then work towards tangible solutions.” – Dr. Jason Rinaldo



If you would like to learn more about Dr. Rinaldo`s campaign, or donate, you can visit his website at https://rinaldolubbock.wixsite.com/rinaldolubbock/about.

(Press release provided by the Dr. Jason Rinaldo campaign)