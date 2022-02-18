The following is a press release:

LUBBOCK, Feb. 18, 2022 – As a Lubbock doctor, wife and mother, and community leader, Dr. Jennifer Wilson understands balancing priorities and working through challenges with conservative leadership and teamwork.

In declaring her candidacy for the Lubbock City Council District 5 seat, Dr. Wilson said she also believes that there’s still room for sensible, pro-business, pro-life leadership at City Hall.

“I believe our city needs more leadership perspectives than just those of the career politicians,” Dr. Wilson said. “To be an effective doctor requires listening to people, diagnosing problems, and developing plans to improve quality of life. I intend to take these skills and use them to represent the residents of District 5 and our great city.”

A pediatric physician, Dr. Wilson said she will strive to maintain Lubbock’s small-town values while strengthening public safety, supporting small business, encouraging growth and development, and improving city infrastructure. She added that she opposes vaccine and mask mandates.

“As an officer of our Regency Park neighborhood association and as a doctor I have been fortunate to meet all kinds of people in Lubbock,” Dr. Wilson said. “Over and over, they say we can do better in city government. I agree and want to help refocus the city on effectively delivering essential services.”

Dr. Wilson said questionable decisions made by the current city administration include responses to the COVID pandemic, the recent failed street bond election, the Downtown Park and Broadway revitalization project, and the sanctuary city controversy.

Dr. Wilson, who previously worked in the city health department, is a lifelong Lubbock resident whose parents and husband also have served the community. Her husband Nick is a fire fighter for Lubbock Fire Rescue. They are the parents of daughters Alyssa and Adi. Dr. Wilson is a graduate of Texas Tech University where she currently is an assistant professor of pediatrics in the School of Medicine.

“We are passionate about this community and that is why I want to make a bigger difference as a council member,” Dr. Wilson said. “When elected, I will strive to lead with integrity and passion and to work tirelessly to secure the future of Lubbock. I want to help leave a better Lubbock for my girls and for future generations that will call Lubbock home.”

