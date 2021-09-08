Dr. John Delony, Dave Ramsey personality, to visit LCU on Sept. 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Christian University:

Lubbock Christian University (LCU) is excited to welcome back Dr. John Delony, an expert in mental health and wellness, higher education, and relationships, for a special one-night event.

Dr. Delony is a 2000 graduate of LCU and later served as Dean of Students for the University. He is now a Dave Ramsey Personality, a best-selling author and host of the popular podcast, The Dr. John Delony Show. With two PhD’s and over two decades of experience in counseling, crisis response, and higher education, John understands the challenges our teens and college students face.

With stories that are both raw and honest, John’s message will make you laugh and cry. Attendees will walk away with tools to help navigate challenging times and relationships.

“As a former LCU student, John Delony was obviously gifted and entertaining, and many knew then that his future path would be an adventure in every sense of the word,” said Warren McNeill, Vice President for University Relations. “Life has seasoned John so that he is still entertaining, yet he possesses the uncanny ability to cut to the heart of what matters most. He has an incredible talent for telling stories which facilitates self-discovery and answers to real-life issues. His extensive life-experiences and his training make him uniquely qualified to speak truths into difficult situations, while also using humor as a tool for engagement.”

United Voice Worship will open the evening with a time of worship and the presentation “Stories and Bricks” with Dr. Delony will follow. The event will be available to attend both in-person and virtually.

All high school and transfer students who attend in-person or virtually will receive a $500 scholarship to LCU. A website address and instructions will be given during the presentation for future LCU students to register for the $500 scholarship. This is a FREE event, but registration is REQUIRED. Register at https://lcu.edu/calendar/delony.

