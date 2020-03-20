Dr. Michelle Tarbox breaks down the seriousness of COVID-19 for Lubbock citizens

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Dr. Michelle Tarbox, with Lubbock County Medical Society, joined our Terri Furman to speak about the seriousness of COVID-19 in the Lubbock community.
Use the video player above to watch the interview with Dr. Tarbox.
by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.comPosted: / Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Dr. Michelle Tarbox, with Lubbock County Medical Society, joined our Terri Furman to speak about the seriousness of COVID-19 in the Lubbock community.
Use the video player above to watch the interview with Dr. Tarbox.