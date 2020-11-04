District 19: Jodey Arrington wins reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives

Jodey Arrington (left) and Tom Watson (right) (Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Bases on election results Tuesday evening, Republican incumbent Rep. Jodey Arrington won reelection to Texas’s 13th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

His challengers were Democrat Tom Watson and Libertarian Joe Burnes.

With 90 percent of the precincts reporting, Arrington had roughly 74.84 percent of the vote, Watson had 23.01 percent and Burnes had 2.15 percent.

Arrington has held the congressional seat since 2017.

Texas’s 19th Congressional District covers portions of the South Plains, Permian Basin, Big County and western North Texas.

The district covers the following counties: Bailey, Border, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Fisher, Gaines, Garza, Hale, Haskell, Hockley, Howard, Jones, Kent, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Nolan, Parmer, Scurry, Shackelford, Stonewall, Taylor, Terry Throckmorton, Yoakum and Young Parts of Floyd and Stephens County are also included in the district.

Principal cities in the district include Lubbock, Abilene and Big Spring.

(BigCountryHomepage.com and YourBasin.com contributed to this article.)

(EDITORS NOTE: Vote percentages shown are from the Texas Secretary of State website)