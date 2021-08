LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a reported apartment fire Saturday afternoon north of South Plains Mall.

The fire was reported around 4:15 p.m. in the 5200 block of Bangor Avenue at the Riverstone Park Apartments.

The fire was ruled to be accidental and was contained to the area of origin, LFR said.

Nobody was injured or displaced by the fire, according to LFR.

This article will be updated as additional information is released by LFR.