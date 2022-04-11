LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Sunday morning fatal that left one man dead, and another with serious injuries.

Officers were called to the 5700 block of University Avenue at 8:55 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 60 year-old Gary Boaz, and 42 year-old Esdras Amaya with serious injuries. Both were transported to University Medical Center via ambulance, where Boaz was pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears Amaya was traveling South on University Avenue, when the SUV he was driving crossed over into the northbound lanes, onto the median, striking Boaz, who was walking in the area. The SUV continued traveling south before colliding into a stop sign and on into a signal light pole at the intersection of 58th Street and University Avenue.

The investigation is on-going.

