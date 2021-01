LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — One person died in a rollover crash in Lubbock County Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said Christopher Don Johnson, 36, of Wolfforth was pronounced dead on the scene.

He was going north on County Road 2800, north of FM 2641, when his truck left the roadway, per DPS. He then overcorrected, and his truck hit a tree and rolled.

According to DPS, Johnson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.