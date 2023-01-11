LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was killed after a shooting in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue on Wednesday evening, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the initial call came in at 6:24 p.m.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was investigating the shooting.

See full release below.

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is on-scene investigating in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. Officers were originally called to the scene at 6:24 p.m. for reports of shots fired. One male was pronounced deceased on-scene. No other injuries have been reported.

The investigation is on-going and we will release additional information when we are able.