3 killed in San Antonio crash early Sunday, Lamesa connection

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were killed in a two-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on the northwest side of San Antonio, according to the San Antonio Police Department.



San Antonio ABC affiliate, KSAT, reported all four accident victims are from Lamesa, according a local medial examiner. EverythingLubbock.com independently confirmed two of the victims were from Lamesa.



The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. at Texas Loop 1604 and Culebra Road.



SAPD said a vehicle was traveling east on Culebra Road a high rate of speed, ran a traffic light and crashed into another vehicle underneath the Loop 1604 bridge.



Two of the occupants inside the vehicle struck died at the scene. A third occupant later died at a local hospital.



Police identified the three as Daniel Valenzuela Sr., 69, Daniel Valenzuela Jr., 37 and Andrea Iglesias Uvalle, 84.



A fourth occupant was transported to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Police only identified the victim as a 35-year-old female.



SAPD identified the suspect as a 17-year-old male, who showed signs of intoxication.

EDITOR’S NOTE: KSAT and KSAT.com contributed to this report and provided EverythingLubbock.com with a copy of the SAPD accident report.