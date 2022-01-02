Police provide update on Lubbock’s first fatal shooting of 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:
The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead.
Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 900 block of East Slaton Road at 10:09 p.m. on Saturday, January 1st for reports of shots fired.
Upon arrival, officers found 33 year-old Edward Mays with a gunshot wound. Mays was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The investigation is on-going.
