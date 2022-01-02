Police provide update on Lubbock’s first fatal shooting of 2022

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one person dead.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 900 block of East Slaton Road at 10:09 p.m. on Saturday, January 1st for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found 33 year-old Edward Mays with a gunshot wound. Mays was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The investigation is on-going.

(Press release from the Lubbock Police Department)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar