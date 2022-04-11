LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, Michael Jimenez pleaded guilty to the 2019 murder of 51-year-old Cristino Gil Ortiz.

Jimenez, who was arrested in Abilene in June 2019, faces a maximum of 99 years in prison. Prosecutors recommended a 40-year sentence.

Ortiz was found dead in his Lubbock apartment February 1, 2019. According to a warrant, Jimenez admitted he stabbed Ortiz four times.

Jimenez also said he wrapped up Ortiz’s body in a bedsheet and put it under a bed before drinking a few beers and watching TV, according to the warrant.

A judge will rule on Jimenez’s sentence Thursday.