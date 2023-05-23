LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Public Library will host its annual Summer Reading Program “Dream Big,” from May 25 through July 31, according to a press release.

The event will have free activities all summer long including crafts, laser tag, animal shows and more. It will offer programs for adults, said the release.

Programs such as women’s self-defense classes, adult comedy night, crafts and a spelling bee will also be available for adults.

According to the release, the 2023 Summer Reading Program reading challenge is open to all ages.

Visit lubbock.readsquared.com or download the READsquared App to participate in the reading challenge. Registration on READsquared will open May 25.

The Patterson Branch Library was scheduled to host an ice cream social on May 26 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to kick off the Summer Reading Program, said the release.

If you want to see the full schedule for the 2023 Summer Reading Program, check out the guide at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/library/SUMMER-READING-2023