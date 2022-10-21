LUBBOCK, Texas — Dezarey Marie Ramos, 25, was sentenced to 20 years in the drive-by-shooting of a 6-year-old boy in Lubbock.

Previous court documents said Ramos trafficked marijuana and methamphetamine, and someone stole her drugs in a robbery. Ramos thought the person responsible lived at a home in the 5000 block of 38th Street, according to previous court records.

Ramos and Edward L. Munoz drove to the home and fired six shots. A 6-year-old boy was struck in the head, causing serious injury.

Ramos was the driver and planned the shooting, according to court documents.