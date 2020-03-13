Drive-by shooting Thursday morning at 34th and Slide Road, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — A couple was left uninjured after a drive-by shooting at 34th Street and Slide Road early Thursday morning, a police report said.

A car playing loud music pulled up next to the victims’ car at the stoplight at 34th and Slide, per the report. The victim looked over at the car, and the passenger gestured with hands to say “what’s up?”

According to the report, the victim shrugged and mouthed “what’s up.” As he began to drive away, he heard a loud pop and looked back to see the suspect in the passenger’s seat shooting at him.

The victim said he followed the suspects to 38th Street and Quaker Avenue, at which point he lost them, the report said. Police observed multiple bullet holes in the victim’s car and a shattered window.