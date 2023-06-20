LUBBOCK, Texas — June is Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness month, and Wednesday is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year. In an effort to bring awareness and raise money for care, education and more for dementia patients and their families, the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter is hosting a drive-thru burrito fundraiser the morning of June 21 as part of the nationwide Longest Day campaign.

The disease impacts the lives of millions across the country, including over 400,000 Texans and their caregivers. Julie Gray, the director of development for the Alzheimer’s Association West Texas Chapter, said this day is about giving those individuals more quality days.

“It’s the day with the most light and it’s the day that we fight,” said Gray. “We kind of equate that to that caregiving journey, and it’s so long and it’s hard.”

The event will be at The Legacy at the South Plains, and for those like Amy Jenkins, senior community relations director at LifeWell Senior Living, this month and fundraiser are especially meaningful.

“We have many residents here in our community that either have had the diagnosis or are showing signs of that cognitive decline,” said Jenkins. “We just want to be able to surround those families, help educate them and just be a part of the community, and [help] raise money for this event.”

According to Gray, recent medications have brought researchers and scientists even closer to helping patients in the early stages of that cognitive decline.

“Up until this point, we have only had drugs that have been able to treat symptoms of the disease…, but nothing has been on the market that is treating the actual biology of the disease,” said Gray. “I’m so excited that the FDA has approved two drugs, and we’re waiting on the third drug to be approved hopefully this week.”

Jenkins also said the impacts of the Longest Day and Alzeimer’s Awareness Month go beyond West Texas.

“I think the most important thing for us with June being Brain Awareness Month is just bringing [awareness] into the public that this is a very real disease that is affecting many, many families across the world, and this is a chance for us to fundraise and hopefully one day be a part of having a cure,” Jenkins said. “The goal is to ultimately have a cure and have a survivor of Alzheimer’s.”

The fundraiser lasts from 7:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. at the Legacy at South Plains on Indiana Avenue and 108 Street. There’s a $5 minimum donation that can be paid in cash or through a QR Code, and attendees are welcome to donate more. You can also register for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s happening later this year, or donate to the West Texas Chapter