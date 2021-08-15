Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the South Plains Food Bank on Aug. 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock Health Department:

The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., at South Plains Food Bank located at 5605 MLK Blvd. This clinic will provide Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to individuals ages 18+. Recipients do not have to pick up a food bag to receive a vaccination.


No appointment is necessary. For more information please visit mylubbock.us/covid19vaccine or call the Public Health Department at 806.775.2933.

