Drive-thru Santa Land opens Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday, the City of Lubbock announced the drive-thru event for the 64th annual Santa Land kicks off Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Read the full news release from the City below for instructions on how the drive-thru event will proceed:

Get your engines ready for this fun drive-thru event of the 64th Annual Santa Land! Lubbock and surrounding communities are invited to Santa Land beginning Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 6:00 p.m.

Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the drive-thru event with free admission for all ages. Turn on your car radio and tune into station 1370 AM while you pass by the festive holiday village with its huge lighted Christmas tree, animated displays, traditional holiday scenes, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The entrance to Santa Land will be located off East Broadway at the FiberMax Center for Discovery. Visitors will drive northwest on Canyon Lake Drive, which will be a one-way from E. Broadway Avenue to the north. Visitors will exit Mackenzie Park at Interstate 27. Please see attached map for more details.

Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. and close at 10:00 p.m.

For more information, contact Lubbock Parks and Recreation at 775-2673 or 775-2687, visit our website at www.playlubbock.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.