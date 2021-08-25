Drive-up COVID-19 testing facility opens in Lynn County

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lynn County Medical District has a drive-up facility that welcomes people in the surrounding area to get tested for COVID-19.

John Baker, Director of EMS at Lynn County Medical District, said the clinic, which was finished in January, has allowed them to be better prepared in helping patients get tested for COVID-19.

“Early detection is the best way to treat people, and if they know they have COVID and see their PCP,” said Baker. “They can get the antibiotics if they catch it early enough. they can get the treatments.”

Donald Crenshaw, a licensed vocational nurse, said he is seeing on average of 20 to 25 people a day get tested, which has been an upsurge from what he has seen in the past few weeks.

“It’s been on average the same it was at the height of the pandemic last year,” said Crenshaw.

Crenshaw said patients with COVID have been experiencing a wide range of symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, with respiratory symptoms such as sore throat and cough being the most common.

“The loss and taste of smell is about 5-10 percent of the people we test,” said Crenshaw.

Crenshaw said telehealth services are included in the drive-up visit, and they also test for strep throat and flu.

Crenshaw said he cautions people to get tested for COVID if they’re concerned they could have it.

“If there’s any doubt in your mind that you might have COVID or whatever it may be, go ahead and get it checked out,” said Crenshaw. “Don’t sit there and wait and infect 20-30 people before you get it checked out.”

To set up an appointment for the drive-up clinic, call 806-561-2076.