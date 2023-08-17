LUBBOCK, Texas — Zachary Peterson, 21, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter on Thursday in connection with a 2021 crash in Southwest Lubbock that left a teenager dead. He was sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Police were called for the crash at 82nd Street and Frankford Avenue the night of June 17.

“A Chevrolet Malibu was traveling westbound in the 5700 block of 82nd Street, and a Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound in the 8100 block of Frankford Avenue,” the Lubbock Police Department previously said. “Both vehicles entered the intersection and they collided.”

William Wallace, 19, a passenger in the Chevrolet, was pronounced dead at the scene, a police report said. Another passenger from the Chevrolet had serious injuries, LPD said. The driver had minor injuries. Police said Peterson was taken to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, and two other passengers from the Jeep were taken to UMC with minor injuries.

According to a police report, Peterson, the driver of the Jeep, admitted to police he drank alcohol before the crash. The police report said officers at the scene saw “numerous open alcohol containers” in Peterson’s Jeep. The two passengers from the Jeep told police they all had just left a club.

Peterson’s driver’s license was suspended for one year.