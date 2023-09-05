LUBBOCK, Texas — Grant Dewbre, 26, had multiple drinks at a Lubbock bar prior to the crash that seriously injured a man on Sunday evening, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday.

On Sunday evening, Dewbre was involved in a crash with 30-year-old Lavante Lang in the 11000 of University Avenue. Lang was taken to University Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries.

According to the report, Dewbre told officers it had been about two hours since his last drink. He told officers he was drinking at a Lubbock bar and drove back home but had to go back due to leaving his phone. Dewbre said he had three beers that were “normal bottle size” and no mixed drinks.

The police report did name a specific business. However, as of Tuesday morning, the police report had not been forwarded to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Officers asked Dewbre what day it was, and he responded with the “31st or 1st.” The crash took place on Sunday, September 3. Officers proceeded to perform several field sobriety tests on Dewbre, which officers said “he had a hard time focusing.”

Officers said they smelled “a faint odor of consumed alcoholic beverage.” The officer also said Dewbre began to vomit after completing a breath sample.

The report after the field sobriety tests, officers “had probable cause to believe that [Dewbre] was operating a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated.”

Dewbre was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center, where he was charged with Intoxication Assault. As of Tuesday morning, Dewbre posted bond and was no longer in the LCDC jail roster.