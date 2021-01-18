Driver admitted to drinking shots before deadly weekend crash in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver in a fatal January 16 crash told a police officer that he had been drinking at a local bar before the crash, according to a police report.

The crash occurred around 2:15 a.m. in the intersection of University Avenue and Marsha Sharp Freeway, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

An officer actually witnessed the crash, according to the police report.

An SUV, driven by 30-year-old Gabriel Zerrata, was northbound on University Avenue and collided with a passenger car, driven by 19-year-old Jessica Helmers, who was eastbound on the Marsha Sharp Freeway access road.

Helmers was pronounced dead at the scene, and Zerrata was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries, according to LPD.

Zerrata told the officer who witnessed the crash that he was at a local bar having drinks and that “he also had ‘shots’ of alcoholic beverages,” according to police. A blood sample was taken from Zerrata following the crash.

According to the police report, Zerrata told another officer that “he had been drinking prior to operating a motor vehicle.”

No charges have been filed in the case as of Monday afternoon, and LPD said the investigation was still ongoing.