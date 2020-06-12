Driver arrested after early Friday morning crash, driving intoxicated

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

LUBBOCK, Texas — Early Friday morning, Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash near Ropesville, according to Sergeant Johnny Bures with the Department of Public Safety.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on US Highway 62/82 when the driver drifted off the roadway and into a barrow ditch and rolling before coming to a final stop, DPS said.

DPS said the driver exited the vehicle and walked to a nearby residence.

The injuries sustained in the crash were minor, but DPS said the driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated.