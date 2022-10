LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to EverythingLubbock.com that Stephanie Fair, 23, was arrested and charged with Intoxication Manslaughter after a fatal crash north of Lubbock.

DPS previously identified Fair as the driver of a pickup truck that hit and killed Timothy Lee Harr, 63, who was trying to inflate the tire of his tractor near FM 2641 and FM 1264.

Fair was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center. As of Friday night, her bond was not listed.