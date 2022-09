Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to the Lubbock Police Department, a man was taken into custody by deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, following a pursuit that ended around 6:54 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 1729 and North County Road 3100.

Sergeant Johnny Bures with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the vehicle was reported stolen and had possibly been spiked near New Deal.