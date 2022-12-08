LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver of a pickup truck that hit a bicyclist in a deadly 2017 crash in Northwest Lubbock County pleaded guilty on Thursday to a lesser charge of Driving While Intoxicated.

The Texas Department of Public Safety previously said the crash occurred on FM 2528, just north of CR 6100 around 2:00 a.m. on August 31.

Brice Aaron Hacker, 18 at the time, was initially charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle. DPS identified the bicyclist as Mark Anthony Furgerson, 29, of Shallowater.

Hacker was sentenced to 180 days at the Lubbock County Detention Center but probated for 12 months. In other words, if he stays out of trouble for one year, he will not have to serve the 180 days.