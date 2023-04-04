LUBBOCK, Texas— A 22-year-old Lubbock man was charged for his role in a -hit-and-run that left 20-year-old Keyanna English-King dead, according to a press release from the Lubbock Police Department.

Christopher Holyfield turned himself into investigators around 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the release. He was later transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

Holyfield was charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid causing death.

English-King was struck by SUV while walking on the southside of the road in the 8800 block of 19th street. She pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – A 22-year-old male is in custody, charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid causing death, following a hit-and-run in West Lubbock.

Christopher Holyfield turned himself into investigators at the Lubbock Police Department around 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4th. He was transported to the Lubbock County Detention Center without incident. Holyfield’s surrender follows the issuance of an arrest warrant on April 3rd.

Lubbock Police were called to 19th Street and Kelsey Avenue at 11:34 p.m. on March 24th following reports of a collision with injuries. Upon arrival, officers located Keyanna English-King. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears English-King was walking on the South side of the road in the 8800 block of 19th Street when she was struck by an SUV which fled the scene.

Investigators located the vehicle involved, and Holyfield, two days after the hit-and-run, continuing the investigation. After locating both the vehicle and Holyfield, investigators were able to obtain enough evidence for the issuance of the arrest warrant.