LUBBOCK, Texas — Esdras Amaya, 42, was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on a manslaughter charge on Monday, according to jail records. The Lubbock Police Department previously identified Amaya as the driver in an April 10 crash that left one person dead.

According to a previous press release from LPD, officers were called to the 5700 block of University Avenue at 8:55 a.m.

LPD said Amaya and Gary Boaz, 60, had serious injuries. Both were transported to University Medical Center, where Boaz was pronounced dead.

According to the previous release, Amaya crossed into the opposite lanes of traffic and hit Boaz, who was walking. Amaya then crashed into a stop sign and a signal light pole, according to LPD.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Amaya’s bond was not yet listed.