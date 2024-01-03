LUBBOCK, Texas– A redacted police report obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Wednesday described the moments that led to a crash that left a 59-year-old man with serious injuries.

The report said officers were called to 137th Street and University Avenue for a collision with injuries. The driver, later identified as 22-year-old Aleks Martinez, told officers she was driving northbound on University Avenue when she collided with 59-year-old Paul Billington.

According to the reports, Martinez saw Billington trying to cross the road and “did not have time to stop.” Martinez told officers she called 9-1-1 after the crash.

Billington was taken to University Medical Center by EMS. The report said Martinez was also taken to UMC after complaining about glass being in her eyes.