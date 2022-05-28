LUBBOCK, Texas — A driver died after an early Saturday morning crash, the Lubbock Police Department said. LPD identified the victim as Kesha Reed, 35.

The following is a statement from LPD:

Major Crash Unit Investigating Overnight Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving two vehicles that occurred at 2:09 a.m. May 28 in the 3500 block of 34th Street.

A Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 35-year-old Kesha Reed, and a Ford Fusion, driven by 38-year-old Stephanie Stroud, were both traveling eastbound in the 3500 block of 34th Street. The Fusion was in front of the Equinox when the Equinox collided into the back of the Fusion. The Fusion came to rest in the westbound lanes of 34th Street, and the Equinox traveled into the Caprock Café parking lot and struck a light pole.

Reed was transported by ambulance to Covenant Medical Center, and was later pronounced deceased. Stroud sustained moderate injuries.

The investigation is on-going.