Driver in officer-involved crash admitted to doing ‘whip-its’ before driving

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver in a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a Lubbock Police Department vehicle admitted to using nitrous oxide before driving, according to a police report.

The crash occurred just before noon at 91st Street and Indiana Avenue when a vehicle driven by a suspect collided with an LPD truck. The suspect was not publicly named in the police report.

There were multiple injuries in the crash, and the suspect was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The suspect told police he “blacked out” when he was driving and did not remember getting into a crash. He said he had done three canisters of nitrous oxide, also known as “whip-its,” around 15 to 20 minutes before the crash.

Investigators from LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit “found numerous ‘nitro whip’ cartridges that were used and unused” in the suspect’s vehicle, as well as a device to dispense the cartridges, according to the police report.

  • 91st Street and Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 91st Street and Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 91st Street and Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 91st Street and Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 91st Street and Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • 91st Street and Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)
  • [Lubbock Police were on the scene of an officer-involved crash in South Lubbock Tuesday./Nexstar staff]
  • 91st Street and Indiana Avenue (Nexstar/Staff)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar