Driver in officer-involved crash admitted to doing ‘whip-its’ before driving

LUBBOCK, Texas — The driver in a Wednesday afternoon crash involving a Lubbock Police Department vehicle admitted to using nitrous oxide before driving, according to a police report.

The crash occurred just before noon at 91st Street and Indiana Avenue when a vehicle driven by a suspect collided with an LPD truck. The suspect was not publicly named in the police report.

There were multiple injuries in the crash, and the suspect was transported to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The suspect told police he “blacked out” when he was driving and did not remember getting into a crash. He said he had done three canisters of nitrous oxide, also known as “whip-its,” around 15 to 20 minutes before the crash.

Investigators from LPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit “found numerous ‘nitro whip’ cartridges that were used and unused” in the suspect’s vehicle, as well as a device to dispense the cartridges, according to the police report.