LUBBOCK, Texas — Marisela Harris, 26, pleaded guilty for her role in a violent robbery at the Black Diamond Game Room in Lubbock County. She was sentenced to 8 years of probation.

Harris was initially charged with aggravated robbery but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of robbery.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s office responded to the 1500 block of East FM 1585 on February 15.

According to court records, Harris entered the building and played a few games. As she left, court records stated Harris opened the door for two men armed with semi-automatic pistols to come inside. The gunmen ripped a money carrier off the employee and “forcefully dragged” an employee to the other side of the building using her hair and shirt, according to court documents.

Harris was arrested after she gave a “full confession” to authorities back in February, court records stated. According to court documents, Harris said she was the driver during the incident.

One of the gunmen, Iza Wilson, 20, was arrested on May 14. He was charged with aggravated robbery and unlawfully carrying a weapon, among other charges. The second gunman had not been arrested at the time this article was written.