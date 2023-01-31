PLAINS, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said a crash in Yoakum County took the life of a driver on Monday. DPS said Reynaldo Flores Arreola, 60, of Fort Hancock was driving an 18-wheeler westbound along County Road 250 near County Road 385.

DPS said the truck drifted right into a steep ditch which caused the truck to roll over. DPS said the driver did use a seat belt. However, he was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

The time of the crash was 10:00 a.m. Conditions were cloudy and dry, DPS said.