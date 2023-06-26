LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department on Monday revealed additional details after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed in the 3300 block of Avenue A on Wednesday night.

The call came in at 10:34 p.m. LPD previously said Ezekiel Garcia, 42, was walking in the road when he was hit by the car, driven by Dorthey Taylor, 52.

According to the police report, Taylor told police she was driving down Avenue A and hit something. The report stated Taylor did not know what she hit, and initially drove away from the scene.

“[Taylor] stated that she wanted to verify what she had hit and turned around and drove back to the scene of the crash,” the police report said. When Taylor returned to the scene, she found Garcia in the road and called emergency services, according to the police report.

LPD previously said no arrests were made, and the investigation was ongoing. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to police for additional updates.