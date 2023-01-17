LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department asked for the public’s help on Tuesday in finding and identifying a suspect in a Central Lubbock road rage shooting that happened in early December.

EverythingLubbock.com previously reported that someone was shot at multiple times on Tuesday, December 6 in the 3300 block of 33rd Street, according to a police report.

LPD released a video of the incident on Tuesday that showed a suspect get out of his SUV and shoot at a woman in her vehicle. According to police, the suspect followed the victim after she passed the SUV in the right lane.

"The vehicle is described as a light-colored SUV, while the suspect is believed to be a white or Hispanic male with glasses," LPD said in a press release.

LPD said the investigation is ongoing.

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s help identifying and locating the suspect in an early December shooting in Central Lubbock.

Lubbock Police Officers were called to the 2900 block of Hartford Avenue at 10:01 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located the female victim, who was not injured. Officers were able to determine a suspect shot at her multiple times in what appears to be a road rage incident. Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears the victim was traveling in the 3200 block of 34th Street in the right lane when she passed an SUV traveling in front of her. The SUV then followed her to the 3300 block of 33rd Street at which point the suspect got out of the vehicle and began shooting at her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000, and could be eligible for a reward. The investigation is ongoing.

