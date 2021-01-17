Driver threatened by another driver on Slide Road with gun, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department investigated an incident in which a driver said another driver pointed a gun at her, according to a police report.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. on January 12 in the 5400 block of Slide Road.

According to the report, the victim told police she was driving northbound on Slide Road when another vehicle pulled up next to her.

The victim said the driver in that vehicle then pulled out a silver pistol with his left hand and pointed it at her.

Fearing she would suffer serious bodily injury, the driver quickly pulled into a nearby address, the report said.

The other vehicle, which only had one occupant according to the victim, then drove away.

Anyone with information in this case can contact Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.