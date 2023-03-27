LUBBOCK, Texas– The driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 20-year-old woman in West Lubbock Friday was located, according to a press release from Lubbock Police Department.

Keyanna English-King, was hit by an SUV on Friday evening while walking on south side of the road in the 8800 block of 19th Street. She pronounced dead at the scene, according to LPD.

According to LPD, the driver fled the scene and was located on Sunday by the LPD’s Major Crimes Unit.

LPD said no arrests have been made, and the driver was not publicly named as the investigation is ongoing.

The area of the crash was set to be mapped by LPD at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. LPD said the mapping is expected to take two hours and “all eastbound traffic will be diverted South onto Langford Avenue, while westbound traffic will be down to one lane beginning at Iola Avenue.”

For more details read the press release from LPD below:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE)– The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is scheduled to map the location of a Friday night hit-and-run in West Lubbock that left a 20-year-old woman dead.

The vehicle was located and taken into custody on Sunday by MCIU with the assistance of patrol, while the driver was identified.

Lubbock Police were called to 19th Street and Kelsey Avenue at 11:34 p.m. on March 24th following reports of a collision with injuries. Upon arrival, officers located Keyanna English-King. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears English-King was walking on the South side of the road in the 8800 block of 19th Street when she was struck by an SUV which fled the scene.

No arrests have been made as the investigation is ongoing.

The mapping operation is scheduled to begin at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, March 28th and is expected to last about two hours. All eastbound traffic will be diverted South onto Langford Avenue, while westbound traffic will be down to one lane beginning at Iola Avenue.

Specific information about when the Major Crash Investigation Unit is moving to each area can be received through LBKAlert. Sign up for LBKAlert at www.lbkalert.com and register for the road closure alerts.