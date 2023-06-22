LUBBOCK, Texas — Karlonte Jackson, 29, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter and was sentenced to 8 years of community supervision over a deadly 2021 crash at the intersection of Marsha Sharp Freeway and Interstate 27.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to the crash just after 6:00 a.m. on December 6.

In a previous press release, LPD said a Ford Fusion driven by Destiny Okoronkwo, 19, was westbound on the Marsha Sharp access road while a Chrysler 200, driven by 27-year-old Karlonte Jackson, was northbound on the I-27 access road.

According to a police report, Jackson told police his passenger yelled “car!” as they got closer to the intersection. Jackson told LPD that Okoronkwo’s car “came out of nowhere,” according to the police report. Okoronkwo died on the scene. Police said Jackson and his passenger suffered minor injuries.

Prosecutor Courtney Boyd said Jackson was trying to get to work and ran a red light. Boyd said the victim’s family missed Okoronkwo “immensely,” and were satisfied with “giving [Jackson] a shot” at his sentence.

Karlonte Jackson (Nexstar/Staff)

If Jackson does not follow the terms of his supervision, he could face no more than 20 years in prison.